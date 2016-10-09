Suicide attack targets Husseiniyah celebration, leaves 14 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi media outlet reported on Sunday, that at least 14 persons were either killed or wounded in a suicide bombing that targeted Husseiniyah celebration in eastern Baghdad.

Al Mada Press stated, “This morning, a suicide bomber blew up himself targeting one of Husseiniyah celebrations in New Baghdad area,” pointing out that, “The attack resulted in the killing of three persons and wounding of 11 others.”

“The casualties number is expected to increase due to the intensity of the bombing,” Al Mada added.

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department,” Al Mada explained.

The security forces also imposed strict procedures in anticipation of any possible attacks.