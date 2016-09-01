Total curfew imposed in Heet

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Heet District Council in Anbar province today announced that total curfew has been imposed in the district till further notice. The curfew has been imposed anticipating further possible attacks on the civilians.

Head of Heet District Council Mohammed al-Hiti said, “Security forces have imposed a total curfew in entire Heet and the curfew will continue till further notice. The curfew has been imposed in anticipation of further possible attacks on civilians and combat troops.”

“For the safety of the civilians, apart from imposing the total curfew, the security forces have also taken up strict measures and have deployed a number of security patrols for tightening up the security of the area,” Hiti added.

It may be mentioned here that security forces liberated majority of Anbar’s cities including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet.