Two ISIS members in possession of 10 explosive belts killed in Fallujah

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A military source in Anbar province informed on Monday that the security forces killed two ISIS members in possession of 10 explosive belts, to the north-west of Fallujah.

Sharing details the source said, “A team of the 16th Regiment of Anbar tribal fighters killed two ISIS fighters while crossing the Euphrates River heading towards the north-west of Fallujah.”

The source, who asked anonymity, added, “The force found ten explosive belts in possession of the two slain terrorists. They were defused without causing human or material loss in the ranks of the force.”

It may be mentioned here that the security forces liberated the city of Fallujah and the surrounding areas from ISIS grip nearly a month ago.