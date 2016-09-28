US transports ISIS captives from Anbar desert according to militia commander

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command declared that International Coalition helicopters conducted an aerial landing in the desert areas west of Anbar, to transport a number of captive ISIS leaders and militants holding different Arab and western nationalities.

The Intelligence Director of al-Somoud brigade, Captain Nazim al-Jaghifi, said in a press statement, “Accurate intelligence information indicated that the US-led coalition Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters conducted an aerial landing operation in the areas of al-Watah and Abu Daliah, north of al-Tharthar Lake, in order to transport a number of ISIS leaders and members to unknown destinations.”

“We are monitoring the movement of ISIS terrorist gangs, air strikes conducted by the international coalition air force and the suspicious movements in the desert areas through our intelligence and security sources in the western areas including Qaim, Rawa and Aana,” Jaghifi added.

It is worth mentioning that Iraqi security forces managed to liberate the majority of cities in Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet from ISIS occupation.