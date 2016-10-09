US-led coalition bombards ISIS gatherings near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Jazeera and Badiya Operations Command announced on Sunday, that 12 members of the Islamic State group were killed in an air strike carried out by the US-led international coalition, west of Ramadi, and emphasized that the air strike also destructed four vehicles and a rockets launcher pad.

Commander of Jazeera Operations, Major General Qassim Mohamadi, said in a press statement, “This morning, the international coalition aircraft bombarded gatherings of ISIS in the areas of Jubail, Hayy al-Bakr and al-Shamiyah in Heet Island.”

“The air strike resulted in the killing of 12 ISIS members, in addition to destroying four armed vehicles and a rockets launcher pad,” Mohamadi explained.

Mohamadi stated that the air strikes and ground operations that were conducted on the strongholds of the ISIS in Heet Island destroyed the group’s main headquarters and caches of weapons, and forced the rest of members to flee to Qaim.

“The coming few hours will witness notable military achievements; the security forces will liberate the remaining areas of Heet Island, then will advance toward the districts of Rawa, Aana and Qaim to liberate them from the ISIS control,” Mohamadi added.