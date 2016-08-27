US-led coalition hits ISIS strongholds in Iraq and Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Central Command of the US-led international coalition announced that the coalition warplanes conducted 17 airstrikes on ISIS strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

The command revealed in a statement, “The international coalition warplanes conducted eight airstrikes on ISIS strongholds in Iraq near Kisik, Mosul, Qayarrah, Ramadi, Sinjar and Sultan Abdullah.”

The statement added, “Moreover, the coalition aviation carried out nine airstrikes in Syria near Shadadi and Manbej and targeted ISIS facilities near Manbej.”

It is worth mentioning here that the international coalition is conducting airstrikes against ISIS strongholds in Iraq and Syria for more than a year now.