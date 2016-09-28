Veiled woman kills 2 ISIS militants in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Monday that two ISIS militants were killed in the city of Mosul by a veiled woman, and indicated that the incident is the third of its kind this month.

According to al-Sumaria “A veiled woman carrying a pistol killed two fighters of the Islamic State (ISIS), in the early hours of the morning, near a checkpoint in the vicinity of Numaniya neighborhood in the city of Mosul.”

“The incident is the third of its kind in the city of Mosul this month. This phenomenon raised ISIS concerns during the past weeks,” Sumaria added.

ISIS warned its members from the veiled woman who killed two of their fighters, last week, in the occupied Salahuddin Province. The attacks took place in al-Sharqat, which has been under ISIS control since the extremists overran the region in June 2014.