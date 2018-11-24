11 civilians killed by US-led coalition airstrikes on Deir Ezzor





Deir Ezzor (SyriaNews) 11 civilians were killed in air strikes carried out by the international coalition warplanes, on the village of al-Shaf’a in Deir Ezzor, targeting the last hideouts of ISIS in the eastern banks of the Euphrates, SANA News reported on Saturday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the international coalition warplanes conducted dozens of air raids on the villages of al-Shaf’a, in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, resulting in the killing of 11 civilians and injury of dozens others, in addition to causing a total damage to the houses in the area.

It also added that the casualties include 3 women and 5 children, while pointed out that the numbers of casualties are expected to increase due to the ongoing air strikes on the area and the difficulty of lifting the wounded from the rubble.

