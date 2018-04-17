Iraq says conflicts of int’l powers, specter of war should remain out of Syria





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has called on the international community to keep conflicts of world powers and a specter of war away from war-torn Syria.

The top Iraqi diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with U.N. special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura at the end of the 29th Arab Summit, which was concluded Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Jaafari’s media office said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alghad Press, Tuesday.

During the meeting, Jaafari called for keeping “conflicts of international wills and a specter of war away from Syria” and praised efforts exerted by the U.N. in the Arab country, particularly in the humanitarian field.

The top Iraqi diplomat also urged de Mistura to intensify his efforts to rapidly solve the Syrian crisis and give the Syrian people the right to self-determination.

Jaafari stressed that Iraq supports the “political settlement of the Syrian crisis” and called on the international community to deter any party from interfering in the domestic affairs of any country.

De Mistura, meanwhile, said the destruction of Syria is not in the interest of the Middle East region, calling on Iraq to play a role in solving the Syrian crisis.

Iraq has balanced relations with all regional countries and it can contribute to solving the Syrian crisis, the U.N. diplomat stressed.

On Saturday, the U.S., France and Britain launched airstrikes against several regions in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the city of Douma last week by the Syrian regime.

