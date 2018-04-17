Iraq to receive 6 South Korean fighter jets by year’s end





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Iraq will receive a new batch of South Korean fighter jets by the end of 2018 as per a contract signed in 2013, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Iraqi ambassador to South Korea, Haider Shayya al-Barak, visited the headquarter of the manufacturing company, KAI, to follow up on the execution of the contract for T-50 IQ fighter jets.

According to the statement, Iraq had already received two batches, six fighters each, and a third batch with the same number is expected by the end of the current year.

The contract involves the purchase of 24 aircraft.

T-50s entered service in the South Korean forces in 2005. The fighter is worth USD21 million. It will join Iraq’s fleet of U.S. F-16, Russian Sukhoi and Czech fighters.



