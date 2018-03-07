Iraq to turn Saddam’s palaces into rehab: newspaper





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi government has approved a scheme to turn the palaces of late president Saddam Hussein into a hospital, a state-owned newspaper reported Wednesday.

Al-Sabaah newspaper said the government has agreed to turn the presidential palaces complex in Baghdad’s Adhamiya into an addiction rehab.

A government committee is currently taking stock of other palaces belonging to the former leader in Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin before referring the results to the cabinet to act upon them, Ahmed al-Rubaye, head of the state properties department, told the paper.



The government has recently ordered the seizure of assets that belonged to Saddam Hussein and more than 4,200 officials from his government and ruling party.

Saddam was sentenced to death and executed in 2006, three years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq which cited his possession of mass destruction weapons.



