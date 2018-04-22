



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have said Iraqi security forces would depend on air force rather than group troops in operations to chase Islamic State militants in Syria.

Speaking to Almaalomah website on Sunday, Ali al-Husseini, the spokesperson of the northern axis of al-hashd al-shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), said the troops “have all the factors for victory against IS inside and outside Iraq. They are ready to enter Syria and fight the militants there.”

PMFs, according to Husseini, get their orders from the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. “They will implement the orders to fight IS in Syria, once the orders are received.”

Iraqi fighter jets, “proved their abilities to target the terrorism and its havens inside Syria. It’s possible to depend on the air force rather than ground troops,” he added.

Last week, Iraq announced launching airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria. This came after Abadi said security troops will follow IS militants in the whole region, not only in Iraq.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.