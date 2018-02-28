Mass grave of Islamic State members found, northwest of Mosul





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) A mass grave of Islamic State members, who were killed by other members, was found in northwest of Mosul, while the militant group was in control of the city, an officer from the Iraqi army said on Wednesday.

“Troops of the Iraqi army ran into a mass grave in al-Zarka region in Baaj town including 100 human corpses of local and Arab Islamic State members,” Col. Ali al-Taan told BasNews.

“The corpses were shot in the heads and chests,” Taan said without giving further details.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi declared in July victory over IS militants who had held the second largest Iraqi city since 2014. More than 25,000 Islamic State militants were killed throughout the campaign. Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State Sunni extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

Security troops ran into tens of mass graves at regions recaptured from IS. More than 70 graves, including Yazidis killed by IS, were also found.