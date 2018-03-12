



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) More than 19,000 Islamic State militants were killed over three years during liberation battles across Iraq, the Federal Police announced on Monday.

“So far, some 19,484 militants were killed in each of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salahuddin, north of Baghdad, in addition to Anbar, which represents around one third of the country,” Lt. gen. Shaker Jawdat, commander of the Federal Police, told the Russian Sputnik agency.

The total areas liberated by the Federal Police in the four provinces, according to Jawdar, “reached 27155. 496 square kilometers.”

Moreover, the total regions, towns and districts liberated by the troops reached 890.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people. Thousands of others fled toward neighboring countries including Syria, Turkey and other European countries, since IS emerged to proclaim its self-styled “caliphate”.