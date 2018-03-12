Court sentences 13 Turkish women to death over affiliation to Islamic State





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Central Criminal Court in Baghdad has sentenced 13 Turkish women to death over affiliation to Islamic State, DPA reported on Monday.

The court sentenced two other Turkish women to life over the same accusation, according to the Shiite satellite TV channel al-Ahd.

On Wednesday, the same court sentenced number of women to life and death over belonging to Islamic State. Some of them were Azeri, Turkish and Iraqi.

In February, an Iraqi court ordered deporting a French female jihadist to her country after serving a seven-year jail term.

A court in Diyala sentenced, in January, an Islamic State militant to death over involvement in killing 47 civilians in 2006. Moreover, the court in Baghdad sentenced a German female suspect of Moroccan origins to death over involvement with Islamic State militant group.

During investigations, she admitted to traveling from Germany to Syria then to Iraq as she believed in the IS. She accompanied her two daughters, who were then married to IS members.

The Diyala court issued two death sentences against a terrorist for transferring two suicide attackers, one of whom blew up himself in a funeral, while the other targeted a coffee shop in Muqdadiya.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the militant group, previously in December, however, observers warn that the group still poses a security threat with sleeper cells.