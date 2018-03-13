



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Eight Islamic State members were killed in an ambush set up by the pro-government paramilitary troops, southwest of Kirkuk, a source was quoted saying on Tuesday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said troops, in collaboration with Federal Police in Shalaka village in Riyad town, southwest of Kirkuk “carried out an operation leaving eight IS members killed.”

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “targeting the militants was based on accurate intelligence information that helped to set up the ambush for the militants and destroy the rest house they were hiding inside.”

Earlier today, PMFs announced killing seven IS members, including four suicide attackers, in al-Rebza village in southwestern Kirkuk.

Four Islamic State members were killed in an airstrike that targeted Makhmur mountains in Dibs region on Sunday.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.