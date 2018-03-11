Eight IS militants, including two senior leaders, apprehended in Mosul





Nineveh (Iraqinews.com) – Eight Islamic State (IS) militants were arrested Sunday in a military operation in Mosul city as Iraqi troops continue to hunt for IS insurgents scattered across the country in the aftermath of their crushing defeat in December, an official source was quoted as saying .

Speaking to the German Press Agency (DPA), Colonel Hassan Emad said, “The Islamic State militants were arrested at al-Ba’aj district, 70 km north west of Mosul, after receiving accurate intelligence reports on their locations.”

“Among the arrested are two senior IS leaders, who assume top posts at the so-called Baytul Mal (House of Money) and defense ministry of the Islamic State,” Emad said.

“All those arrested in the military operation were taken to a lockup for interrogation,” he concluded.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in July the liberation of the second largest Iraqi city of Mosul from IS militants, who had captured it in 2014.

More than 25,000 militants were killed throughout the campaign, which started in October 2016.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, having retaken all the territory captured by the extremists in 2014 and 2015.

Isolated cells believed to be linked to the Islamic State group remain active in some parts of the country. In recent weeks, suspected Islamic State insurgents have carried out several attacks targeting security forces in Mosul.

