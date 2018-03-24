



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Federal Police Command has mourned several personnel who were killed by Islamic State members after being abducted on the road between Baghdad and Kirkuk.

In a statement, Lt. Gen. Shaker Jawdat, said, “the coward terrorists killed our captivated personnel who were abducted while being disarmed.”

Moreover, Jawdat urged the armed forces “to follow the remaining remnants and destroy their cells and havens.”

Earlier today, the pro-government al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) announced that eight federal police personnel were killed by Islamic State members.

In remarks, Ali al-Husseini, spokesperson for the PMFs in the northern axis, said, “IS members killed eight Federal Police personnel who were kidnapped few days ago in a region between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces.”

“The video posted by the militants and circulated in media channels, today, has been verified,” he added.

Islamic State posted, previously today, photos claiming they were for federal police personnel who were kidnapped on Baghdad-Kirkuk road. Some photos showed handicapped people, while others were for militants shooting people.

Husseini added that “the attack will be the last one to be launched in that region,” after he announced drawing a plan, along with the Counter-Terrorism Service, Federal Police and Rapid Response troops to deploy security elements along the road between Kirkuk and Baghdad.