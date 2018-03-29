



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Five Iraqi security personnel were killed in an ambush set by Islamic State militants, west of Mosul, an informed security source said on Thursday.

“Several IS members were disguised in uniform of the Iraqi troops. They set up a fake checkpoint on the road linking between Mosul and Rabt’a region, located in Tal Afar, west of Mosul,” Cap. Saifuddin al-Shemari, of the border troops, told Shafaq News.

“The militants managed to trap the five soldiers while they were on their way back to their houses. They killed them after recognizing their identities. They also stole their guns and their vehicle before running away,” the source added.

Troops of the Iraqi army, according to Shemari, “found the bodies of the victims, while passing on the same road.”

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.