Five Iraqi soldiers wounded in roadside bomb attack in Diyala





Diyala (Iraqinews.com) – Five Iraqi soldiers were wounded Tuesday in a bomb explosion south of Baqubah, the capital of Iraq’s Diyala, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “An explosive charge planted on the side of a road at al-Naqib village, south of Baqubah, went off, leaving five soldiers wounded.”

All the injured soldiers were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment with two of them suffering from severe injuries, the source pointed out.

According to the latest casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March.

In its monthly statement released earlier this month, the UN agency said the number of civilians killed, excluding police, was 84, while 164 others were injured.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salahuddin with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State is expected to be behind many.

