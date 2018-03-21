Four army personnel wounded in armed attack, south of Salahuddin





Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) Four Iraqi soldiers were wounded as gunmen launched an armed attack against al-Dolou’iya region, south of Salahuddin, a security source said.

“Four personnel of the Iraqi army were wounded as unidentified gunmen carried out an attack against al-Zor region in al-Dolou’iya, Salahuddin,” the source told Baghdad Today website on Tuesday.

“Two of the injured were transferred to Balad public hospital,” he added.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.