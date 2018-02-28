Four civilians injured in bomb blast in southern Baghdad





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Four civilians were wounded Wednesday in a bomb explosion in southern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Baghdad Today news website, the source said, “A bomb exploded today near a sheep market at Hor Rajab area in southern Baghdad.”

“The explosion left four civilians wounded,” the source said, adding that ambulances rushed to the scene and carried the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

