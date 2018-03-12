Four civilians killed, injured in northern Baghdad bombing





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Four civilians were killed and injured Monday as a bomb exploded near a popular market in northern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press news website, the source said, “A bomb placed near a busy street market went off at al-Tarmia district in northern Baghdad, leaving a civilian killed and three others wounded.”

“A security force rushed to the blast site and cordoned it off,” the source said, adding that the body of the victim was moved to the forensic medicine department, while the injured were carried to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State has declared it had been behind many.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

