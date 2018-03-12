



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Four Islamic State members were killed in an airstrike in northwest of Kirkuk, a commander announced on Sunday evening.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi, commander of the CTS special operations, said “four IS members were killed in an airstrike that targeted Makhmur mountains in Dibs region.”

Earlier on Sunday, Saadi said security troops arrested the perpetrators of the terrorist operation that targeted Counter-Terrorism Service troops, east of Kirkuk, on Friday. The personnel were in charge of securing one of the headquarters of the Turkmen Front. One soldier was killed while another was injured.Two other separatists managed to run away.

On Friday, eight IS members were killed in confrontations with PMFs, in al-Hawi region, al-Zab town in Hawija.

Last week, PMFs media service said nine Islamic State militants, including a suicide attacker, have been killed in an operation in Wadi al-Rahma, north of al-Zab town.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.