Four tribal fighters killed, injured in bomb blast, northeast of Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Four security personnel were killed and injured in a bomb blast, northeast of Diyala, a local source from the province said on Wednesday.

“Joint security troops carried out an operation to follow Islamic State members in Sherwin region, at the outskirts of al-Mansouria, northeast of Diyala,” Ragheb al-Ankabi, head of Mansouriya municipal council, told Alghad Press.

“A bomb went off in the gardens during the operation, leaving a tribal mobilization personnel killed and three others injured,” Ankabi added. “The victim’s body was taken to forensic medicine department, while the wounded were transferred to hospital for treatment.”

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.