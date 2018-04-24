Iraq announces arrest of 4 Islamic State militants in Anbar





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Security forces arrested on Tuesday four Islamic State (IS) militants during a security operation in Anbar governorate, a security source was quoted as saying.

“Iraqi troops launched a security operation targeting Islamic State militants in al-Karma and Ramadi districts in Anbar, managing to arrest four IS insurgents,” the source told Basnews website.

The four were moved to a lockup for interrogation about their involvement in terrorist attacks and whereabouts of other IS militants, added the source.

The troops also managed to seize a weapons depot owned by the militant group in al-Karma district, concluded the source.

In December 2015, Iraq announced the liberation of Ramadi city from Islamic State following a fierce battle between Iraqi troops and IS militants.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence in Iraq last November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

Despite the group’s crushing defeat at its main havens across Iraq, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks against troops with security reports warning that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

