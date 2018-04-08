Iraq urges mobilizing int’l efforts to help terror-plagued countries





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari has called for mobilizing international efforts to help countries facing the threat of terrorism.

Jaafari made the remarks during a meeting Sunday with UN Undersecretary General for Legal Affairs Miguel de Serpa, his media office said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alghad Press.

The two sides also tackled the latest security and political developments in Iraq, and support provided by the UN to help the country in the fight against terrorism.

“Iraq managed to eliminate terrorism thanks to the unity of Iraqi people, and the support provided by friendly countries and international organizations,” the top Iraqi diplomat said, stressing that the international community should play a role in reconstructing Iraqi cities, which incurred heavy losses during the anti-terror war.

Abadi warned that the “Islamic State group, despite its crushing defeat at the hands of Iraqi troops last December, still has dormant cells scattered across the world to carry out terrorist attacks against the innocent people.”

De Serpa, meanwhile, congratulated the Iraqi people on the great victory over IS terrorists, promising that the UN will continue to garner support for Iraq to bring IS militants to trial.

The UN will dispatch a group of its experts and specialists to collect evidence of the crimes committed by the IS group in Iraq, he noted, stressing that the UN chief has ordered establishing a fund to criminalize IS acts.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, having retaken all the territory captured by the extremists in 2014 and 2015.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.

