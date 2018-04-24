Iraqi civilian wounded in bomb attack near electric utility in Baghdad





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – An Iraqi civilian was wounded on Tuesday when a bomb exploded near an electric utility in southeastern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “An explosive charge went off near a privately-owned electric facility in Jisr Diyala region, south east of Baghdad.”

The utility’s owner was slightly injured in the bomb attack, according to the source.

Security forces immediately rushed to the blast site and opened a probe to identify perpetrators of the bomb attack, said the source.

According to the latest casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March.

In its monthly statement released earlier this month, the UN agency said the number of civilians killed, excluding police, was 84, while 164 others were injured.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salahuddin with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, the Islamic State group is expected to be behind many.

