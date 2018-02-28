Iraqi fighter jets launch airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi fighter jets launched, on Tuesday evening, airstrikes against Islamic State locations in north of Kirkuk city, an official said.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, Al-Muttaleb Najmuddin, head of Altun Kupri town in Kirkuk, said “Iraqi fighter jets launched airstrikes in the evening against locations near Shani Sheen village in Altun Kupri over doubts of presence of IS havens there.”

The strikes, according to Najmuddin, “targeted other location on borders at a mountainous area between Altun Kupri and al-Dibs towns, northern Kirkuk, where IS militants are noticed there.”

On Monday evening, two Islamic State members were killed during confrontations with the pro-government troops in al-Najatiya village, west of Kirkuk, news reports mentioned. On the same day, a security source said militants fired a missile in al-Musalla region in Kirkuk, which was followed by shootout with the troops of the Counter-Terrorism Service.

Three policemen, tasked with guarding an oilfield in Kirkuk, were killed and injured on Saturday in an attack by Islamic State militants against Khubbaz oilfield in Kirkuk.

Last week, IS claimed responsibility for killing twenty Iraqi security personnel in an ambush, southwest of al-Riyad town in Kirkuk.

Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jabouri warned, earlier this month, that Islamic State still poses a serious threat to the security of the province, saying that the militants are still active in Kirkuk’s remote areas and farms around villages.