Iraqi intelligence arrest two terrorists, seize explosives in Anbar





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi intelligence agencies arrested on Sunday two terrorists and seized a large cache of explosives and missile launchers in Anbar province.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Knooz Media, the Directorate of Military Intelligence said that its officers arrested two terrorists during a military operation in Fallujah and Saqlawiyah cities in Anbar.

“The two were found to have links to terrorism-related offences,” the statement read.

Furthermore, intelligence troops also seized a large cache of explosive materials and missile launchers in al-Karmah district in the province, according to the statement.

The explosives were successfully detonated at site by the troops, the statement concluded.

Earlier in the day, Fallujah’s Mayor Issa al-Sayer said that more than 15 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed while 30 others injured in his city over the past few months in bomb attacks by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Sayer said the bombs planted by the IS militants “mainly target civilians, who return to their homes in southern Fallujah following the country’s victory over the militant group last year.

IS declared a self-styled “caliphate” in a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014. A government campaign, backed by a U.S.-led international coalition and paramilitary troops, was launched in 2016 to retake IS-held regions, managing to retake all havens, most notably the city of Mosul, the group’s previously proclaimed capital.

