



Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi troops have repulsed an armed attack launched by Islamic State members, south of Salahuddin, the Shia militias Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigades) announced.

A statement by the media service of the troops said, “Iraqi troops, backed by the fighter jets and Saraya al-Salam, confronted Islamic State members in al-Abbassiya region.”

The troops also “shelled the militants in al-Huwaijat region, northeast of Samarra.” Losses were inflicted on the enemy.

“Iraqi jets, in coordination with intelligence of Saraya al-Salam, shelled a group of militants, composed of around 17 IS members, northeast of Samarra,” it added.

On Wednesday, three IS suicide attackers were killed in an operation in Samarra, after information showed presence of suicide bombers in a rest house in Jazirat al-Is-haqi region.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.