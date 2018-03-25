Iraqi security forces arrest senior Islamic State media officer





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi security forces have arrested the chief editor of one of Islamic State’s media outlets, security sources were quoted saying on Sunday as authorities hunt for remnant militants.

Shafaq News website quoted the sources saying that the IS member, nicknamed Abu Saif al-Iraqi, was arrested in Mosul.

It said al-Iraqi was in charge of Al-Naba, one of Islamic State’s propaganda papers.

Islamic State militants have run several media outlets propagating their operations and even publicizing executions of civilians and security members since they took over a third of Iraq in 2014 to proclaim a self-styled “caliphate” in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

But many of the group’s mouthpieces seemed to fade out gradually as Iraqi forces took over territories held by the militants.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants in December, but security authorities continue to purge provinces from remnant cells.



