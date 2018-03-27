Iraqi tribal fighter killed in Islamic State attack in Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Islamic State militants killed a tribal fighter in an overnight attack in Kirkuk province, a security source was quoted saying on Tuesday.

A member of the so-called “Tribal Mobilization” forces was killed by the militants when they staged an attack on his patrol in Bajwan village, northwest of the province. Three other fighters were wounded in the assault, the source revealed.

Recently, Islamic State members posted a video which purportedly showed them executing 13 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces. The militants claimed they had killed 103 government troops members and captured 13 others since mid February.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants in December, ending a three-year war to retake areas occupied by the militants in 2014.

Though the government said the group’s territorial influence came to an end, the militants have launched occasional attacks against security forces and civilians, growing fears that it might still pose a security threat.

News reports have said the group had set up several ambushes in which security forces were attacked.

In mid February, the group ambushed several Popular Mobilization Forces members in Saadouniya, Kirkuk, leaving 27 dead. After the attack, Iraqi forces launched offensives to clear remnant militant cells in the province.



