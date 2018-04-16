



Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi security services have announced confiscating a facility that was used as a hospital by Islamic State group as well as a number of tunnels and a training camp during operations in Anbar province, the Security Media Center said on Monday.

“Security troops of Al-Jazeera Operations Command managed, during operations north of Rawa and Qaim toward Nineveh and Salahuddin, to seize a hospital that was used by IS in Tamasha region, a rest house and a tunnel in al-Dabashi region. Several tunnels were found in Um al-Wohoush region,” the center said in a statement.

Moreover, the forces, according to the statement, “destroyed an old camp for the militants and arrested four suspects.”

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.