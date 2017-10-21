Iraqi troops retake two regions, 44 oil wells in western Nineveh





Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi troops have gained control on two regions and 44 oil wells in Nineveh, the military media reported on Friday.

A statement by the Joint Operations Command’s War Media Cell on Friday said “the army’s 15 division regained control on Zimar and Ain Zala regions, located northwest of Nineveh.”

Moreover, “troops retook oil wells of Batma and Ain Zala as well as all of the wells, estimated at 44,” the statement added.

Iraqi troops, backed by PMFs, took over Kirkuk province from Kurdish Peshmerga fighters earlier this week, fulfilling instructions previously made by Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi to retake areas where sovereignty is disputed with Kurdistan Region’s Government.

The Iraqi military command said it became in control over all of the Kirkuk province’s oil fields, military bases and government facilities. The military takeover came after Kurdistan voted in September to secede from Iraq.

Earlier on Friday, Iraqi government forces approached the southern borders of Erbil, capital of semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, shortly after engaging in clashes with the region’s forces in Qushtapa, a region extending along the southern borders of Erbil, and Altun Kupri in northern Kirkuk.

Military troops, according to Lt. Gen. Khattab Omar, Kirkuk Police Commander, will be stationed two kilometers away from Erbil.

