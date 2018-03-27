Islamic State members killed as paramilitary troops repulse attack in Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have repulsed an attack launched by Islamic State against a region, located in Diyala province.

In a statement on Tuesday, the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said “troops of the 110th brigade managed to kill IS members upon receiving accurate information from the intelligence department and Diyala security over presence of armed IS members in Wadi Jund in Khanqeen.”

Troops set up an ambush for the militants and managed “to kill all of the militants, including a prominent leader. The members were going to target security troops and citizen in the region,” the statement added.

On Monday, PMFs set up an ambush for Islamic State members in the mountains and valleys near al-Saadiya region, northeast of Diyala, killing four IS members.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.