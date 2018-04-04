



Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Several Islamic State members were killed and injured as result of explosion of bombs planted by the militant group on the borders of Salahuddin province, a local source from Diyala said.

“Islamic State members fell into a trap made by the militant group, which planted explosives at the outskirts of Mutaibija region, on borders between Diyala and Salahuddin. Some of them killed and injured, as per the preliminary information,” the source told AlSumaria News on Wednesday.

“The explosives are traps made by the militants to encounter progress of security troops,” the source, who preferred anonymity, said, describing it as the tool used by IS at areas, where the militants exist.

Mutaibija has complicated terrain, with numerous hills that serve as a good hideout for militants. Occasional attacks have been witnessed there by Islamic State against government and paramilitary troops deployments since Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and PMUs, launched a major offensive to retake areas occupied by IS since 2014.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.