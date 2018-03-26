



Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Four Islamic State members were killed in an ambush set by the pro-government paramilitary troops, northeast of Diyala, the media service reported on Monday.

“Joint forces of the 23rd and 110th brigades of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) set up an ambush for Islamic State members in the mountains and valleys near al-Saadiya region, northeast of Diyala,” Hussein al-Husseini, media official of the 23rd brigade, told Alghad Press.

“PMFs managed to kill four IS members who were on motorbikes,” he added.

Troops, according to Husseini, “are still following IS members there to eliminate their presence totally.”

On Saturday, a family, composed of four members, were killed as security forces foiled an attack against a security checkpoint in al-Asakera region in al-Saadiya town.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.