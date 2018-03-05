



Babel (IraqiNews.com) Nine Islamic State members and security personnel were killed and injured during an attack launched by the militants in north of Babel, a security source said.

“Five IS members and a security personnel of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) were killed during an attack by the militants against the troops in al-Owaisat village in Jurf al-Nasr, north of Babel,” the source told Baghdad Today website on Monday.

Earlier today, a security source from Interior Ministry said IS members were killed as the pro-government paramilitary forces thwarted a suicide attack, north of Babel.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source added that “PMFs managed to repulse the attack, killing one of the attackers, while the other blew up himself. No casualties among the troops were reported.”

This came after a source from PMFs said the militants used three booby-trapped vehicles during the attack and that the security forces killed four militants as they foiled the attack.

“Security troops, along with PMFs, repulsed an Islamic State attack today in al-Owaisat village. Three vehicles were used during the attack,” the source said. “Four attackers were killed.”

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

