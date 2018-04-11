



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) The pro-government paramilitary troops have managed to save a family that Islamic State was going to murder, southwest of Kirkuk, the media service reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, Abu Ali al-Abadi, from the intelligence of the 11th brigade, was quoted saying that troops “were notified that Islamic State members were going to execute a whole family in al-Rashad region in Hawija town, southwest of Kirkuk.”

“The forces managed to save the family,” he added.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.