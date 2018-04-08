



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) A policeman was killed, while another was injured in a bomb blast that occurred, west of Mosul, an Iraqi security source was quoted saying on Sunday.

“A policeman was killed and another was injured as a bomb blast targeted a local police patrol in Tal Afar, west of Mosul,” the source told the National Iraqi News Agency.

In related news, security services arrested nine Islamic State members, who were possessing explosives, in Kojli region, east of Mosul, the source added.

Moreover, the Nineveh Operations Command said eight IS members were arrested in a security operation, west of Mosul.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Hamad Names al-Jabouri said “eight IS members were apprehended in an operation in al-Seddiq district, west of Mosul.”

Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against security troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.