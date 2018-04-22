Pro-gov’t forces deny Islamic State claims about secret jails in Iraq





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – A spokesperson for al-Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), on Sunday refuted claims fanned by the Islamic State (IS) group about the presence of secret prisons in Nineveh province, where Iraqi detainees are currently held.

“All claims by Islamic State gangs about the presence of secret jails in Nineveh province are mere allegations that aim at fomenting sedition and tarnishing the image of al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq,” Saad Qado, the spokesman for al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s 30th Brigade in Nineveh, told Knooz Media.

Qado stressed that the Islamic State’s plots will not affect Mosul residents, who appreciate sacrifices made by al-Hashd al-Shaabi fighters to free their city from terrorism.

Popular Mobilization Forces, an alliance of volunteer Shia paramilitary forces, have actively backed the Iraqi government’s military campaign against IS since 2014, when they were formed upon a top Shia clergy edict to counter the Sunni Jihadist group.

PMF won official recognition as a national force late 2016, becoming under the command of the prime minister, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Abadi has recurrently defended PMFs against domestic and foreign accusations of committing human rights violations.

Last December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring the end of war against IS members.

