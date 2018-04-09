Pro-gov’t troops kill five foreign Islamic State insurgents in Iraq





Kirkuk (Iraqinews.com) – Pro-government troops launched in the wee hours of Monday a military operation in al-Hawija district in Kirkuk, managing to kill five foreign militants of the Islamic State group, a military source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Baghdad Today, the source said: “A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) 16th brigade launched a manhunt for IS militants in al-Humayra village in Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk.”

“Five foreign IS insurgents were killed in the operation,” according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared last October that Iraqi troops recaptured Hawija, a main town held by Islamic State in the country.

The town had fallen to IS in June 2014, when the militant group seized control of much of northern and western Iraq and proclaimed the creation of a self-styled “caliphate”.

There, Islamic State’s reign forced thousands to flee to refugee camps, while hundreds had been executed by the group for attempting to escape the area or contacting security forces.

The offensive on Hawija began on 21 September and has involved army, police and special forces units, as well as the Shia-led paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces.

Despite the victory over IS in the city, observers say IS is believed to constitute a security threat even after the group’s defeat at its main havens across Iraqi provinces.

