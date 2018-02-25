



Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) Security services have arrested an officer, who belonged to Islamic State, while issuing fake identities to other militants, north of Salahuddin, a security source said.

“The Defense Ministry’s intelligence department arrested a police colonel in Biji, north of Salahuddin, who belonged to Islamic State,” the source told Baghdad Today website on Sunday. “The suspect had 25 identity documents in his possession.”

Earlier today, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) killed two IS members in an operation in the province.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group. Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people. Thousands of others fled toward neighboring countries including Syria, Turkey and other European countries, since IS emerged to proclaim its self-styled “caliphate”.