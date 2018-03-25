



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi Interior Ministry has announced arresting five Islamic State members in Mosul, while two other members were arrested in an ambush, south of the city, according to the military intelligence.

In a statement on Sunday, Maj.Gen. Saad Maan, spokesperson for the ministry, said Nineveh Police “managed to arrest five Islamic State members.”

The members, according to Maan, “were arrested in al-Tanak district, west of Mosul.”

Moreover, the military intelligence department revealed arrested two other members, one of whom was the driver of one of the group’s judges known as ‘Blood judge’

A statement by the department troops of the 20th division arrested the two members in an ambush set in Qayyarah and Hammam al-Alil regions, south of Mosul.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.