Seven people killed, injured in bomb blast, armed attack in Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Two people were killed, while five others were injured in a bomb blast and armed attack, a security source said on Sunday.

Speaking to Baghdad Today, the source said, “a bomb, went off targeting a restaurant in al-Yusufiya region, south of Baghdad.”

“The blast left one civilian killed and four others wounded, including an army conscript,” he added.

Moreover, the source said, “gunmen opened fire against a store owner and his son in Baghdad al-Jadida region, east of the capital, which caused death of the owner and injury of his son.”

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.