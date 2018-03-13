Six Islamic State members killed in Coalition airstrike, west of Anbar





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Six Islamic State members were killed as the U.S.-led Coalition launched an airstrike in west of Anbar, a security source said on Tuesday.

“Fighter jets of the U.S.-led Coalition shelled a vehicle of Islamic State in Wadi al-Qathf region in Rutba, west of Ramadi,” the source from Anbar Operations Command told AlSumaria News.

“The shelling left six militants killed and the vehicle destroyed,” the source, who preferred anonymity, added.

Earlier today, a security source said three Islamic State members were killed as the Coalition jets shelled an Islamic State tunnel in the desert, southwest of Rutba.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people.