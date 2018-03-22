Six policemen killed, injured in bomb blast, south of Mosul





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Six policemen were killed and injured in a bomb blast that took place in Hammam al-Alil region, south of Mosul, a security source from Nineveh police said on Thursday.

“A bomb targeted local police, leaving a policeman killed and five others wounded,” Cap. Raad al-Hayali told BasNews.

“Police forces cordoned off the blast scene and transferred the victim to forensic medicine department, while the injured were taken to hospital. Investigations were conducted,” he added.

“Troops arrested 18 suspects over involvement in planting the bomb,” Hayali said.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops.Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.