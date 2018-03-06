Suicide bomber killed under Iraqi troops siege in Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNew.com) A suicide bomber was killed on Tuesday when he became under siege by Iraqi troops at Diyala province, a commander was quoted saying.

Ziyad al-Tamimi, a spokesperson of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Diyala, said a suicide bomber clad in an explosive belt was killed during an operation in Hafayer, Hamreen, northeast of the province.

He said that an Islamic State hideout and ammunition were also destroyed as part of the operation

He did not explain whether the suicide attacker blew himself up or was shot dead before detonating his belt.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants and the recapture of all of the group’s strongholds in December, but forces continue to hunt for remnant militants hiding at desert areas.

The borders between Diyala and Salahuddin had been hotspots for IS militant activity and launching points for attacks on security forces and civilians since the militants proclaimed a self-styled “caliphate” rule in Iraq in 2014.



