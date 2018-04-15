Ten Iraqi people killed, injured in car bomb blast in Kirkuk





Kirkuk (Iraqinews.com) – Ten Iraqi people were killed and injured Sunday in a car bomb blast in oil-rich Kirkuk province, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “A booby-trapped vehicle went off in al-Khadraa district in central Kirkuk, leaving a civilian dead and nine others injured.”

“The injured civilians were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the dead body was carried to the forensic medicine department,” the source pointed out.

Earlier in the day, an Iraqi civilian was wounded as a locally-made bomb went off near a market in Hor Rajab area in southern Baghdad.

According to the latest casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March.

In its monthly statement released earlier this month, the UN agency said the number of civilians killed, excluding police, was 84, while 164 others were injured.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salahuddin with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State is expected to be behind many.

